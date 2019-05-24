DeliverThat Announces International Expansion

Canton, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Only one quarter into 2019, DeliverThat, ( https://www.ideliverthat.com ), is once again announcing expansion of its coverage map with the launch of their catering delivery service into eight additional metropolitan areas across the west coast & Canada. DeliverThat successfully launched 17 new markets in the first quarter of 2019, bringing the company’s current total to 32 metropolitan areas. The eight upcoming metros are Vancuver, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, Boston, and Las Vegas, with Vancuver & Toronto set to launch in June.

“Catering delivery is different by nature, the level of professionalism and customer service needed is often overlooked,” said Aaron Hoffman, CEO of DeliverThat. “Delivering a quality service at an affordable price has always been our mission.” DeliverThat’s growing network of professional drivers currently deliver and setup over three million dollars of catered meals each month.

Canadian based marketplace, Foodee, and DeliverThat recently entered into a partnership.“We’re so excited about our partnership with DeliverThat, They bring strength and experience in delivering large corporate orders,” said Chris Ruiz, Logistics Partnerships Manager at Foodee.

Selecting which U.S. markets DeliverThat will expand into was done strategically with input from national partners ezCater, Boston Market, and Qdoba Mexican Eats.

About DeliverThat

Founded in 2013 by Aaron Hoffman and John Zinno, DeliverThat is a national last-mile delivery service recognized as the industry leader in restaurant catering delivery and setup. DeliverThat’s network of professional drivers ensure each delivery is fulfilled according to each individual restaurants’ standards. Committed to providing an efficient and effective catering delivery service, DeliverThat takes pride in seeking new and innovative ways to enhance the entirety of their delivery processes for drivers, restaurant partners, and end-user customers.

To strengthen their ongoing expansion, DeliverThat is actively partnering with restaurants, as well as highly-motivated drivers looking to supplement their income. Restaurants and delivery partners may apply at https://www.ideliverthat.com . As a result of DeliverThat’s continued growth; their driver relations, restaurant relations, and dispatch departments are in turn growing rapidly. Individuals looking to further their career with DeliverThat may apply at https://ideliverthat.com/careers .

Current metropolitan areas include: Akron, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Canton, Charlotte, Chicago, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Lexington, Louisville, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Sarasota, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, Virginia Beach, and Washington D.C. For more information about DeliverThat, please visit ideliverthat.com . Connect with DeliverThat at facebook.com/deliverthat .

About Foodee

Foodee is a leading corporate catering company. They only partner with the best local owner-operated restaurants and expert delivery services to bring daily and weekly meals to modern offices with 10 to 500+ employees. Foodee is located in across North America in major cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Denver, Boulder, Austin and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.food.ee to deliver food to your modern office.

