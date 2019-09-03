Delight in Corner Bakery’s New Seasonal Dishes

Bananas Foster French Toast, Steak & Arugula Sandwich, Maple Pecan Pumpkin Baby Bundt Cake, Hazelnut Cold Brew and more available now!

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) With fall fast approaching, Corner Bakery is incorporating craveable new menu items featuring fresh seasonal ingredients to give guests their new favorite autumn delight.

Corner Bakery launched new autumn offerings crafted with care and served straight from the kitchen. Guests can embrace the upcoming season with these new delightful options:

Bananas Foster French Toast, Pancakes and Oatmeal – topped with banana, caramel, whipped cream and candied pecans.

topped with banana, caramel, whipped cream and candied pecans. Maple Pecan Pumpkin Baby Bundt Cake – pumpkin baby bundt, vanilla maple icing and candied pecans (available individually or in half dozen).

pumpkin baby bundt, vanilla maple icing and candied pecans (available individually or in half dozen). Hazelnut Cold Brew – available in flavors hazelnut black and hazelnut cream.

available in flavors hazelnut black and hazelnut cream. Hazelnut Latte – espresso and milk with a hint of hazelnut.

For something savory, guest can delight in:

Steak & Arugula Sandwich – shaved prime rib, Swiss cheese, tomato, pickled onion, arugula and horseradish mustard on harvest toast.

shaved prime rib, Swiss cheese, tomato, pickled onion, arugula and horseradish mustard on harvest toast. Prime Rib & Provolone Panini – shaved prime rib, provolone, sautéed mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, arugula and black pepper balsamic aioli on grilled sourdough.

“At Corner Bakery, we look for ways to feature the best seasonal flavors in new and exciting ways,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “For our new autumn delights, we put focus on providing our guests with craveable, wholesome tastes that appeal to the senses and reflect the upcoming season.”

More than a bakery and more than a cafe, Corner Bakery is crafted for today’s lifestyle. Guests can make themselves at home in a warm, comfortable atmosphere, while enjoying their meal in the company of family and friends. To provide a complete experience for guests, the cafe offers online ordering and a Goodness To Go pickup station at select locations. Corner Bakery also offers an unrivaled catering experience, delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties for any occasion. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

