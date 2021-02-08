Delight in Bold Japanese Flavors with bushi by JINYA’s New Hand Rolls

Bay Scallop, Chicken Karaage, Corn Mayo and Shrimp Tempura Truffle now available for takeout and third-party delivery

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) bushi by JINYA is transporting guests across the Pacific Ocean with the launch of four new hand rolls.

Well-known for delicious Japanese cuisine, bushi by JINYA expanded its hand roll selection to include even more bold flavors to enjoy at home. Available now for takeout at bushibyjinya.myncrsilver.com and third-party delivery on DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates or Uber Eats, guests can savor these one-of-a-kind items:

Bay Scallop – Nori, sushi rice, scallops and bay scallop mix.

– Nori, sushi rice, scallops and bay scallop mix. Chicken Karaage – Nori, sushi rice and crispy karaage chicken.

– Nori, sushi rice and crispy karaage chicken. Corn Mayo – Nori, sushi rice, corn and mayo.

– Nori, sushi rice, corn and mayo. Shrimp Tempura Truffle – Nori, sushi rice, shrimp tempura and truffle mayo.

“Hand rolls are unique to Japanese cuisine, and because they’re so easily held, they’re very popular items to eat on the couch,” said Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “At bushi by JINYA, we take pride in creating tasty offerings for guests to enjoy at home. With these new menu items, guests will feel like they’ve been on a journey to Japan while remaining in the comfort of their home.”

The health and safety of its guests and team members is bushi by JINYA’s top priority. The restaurant has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

bushi by JINYA specializes in ramen, hand rolls and karaage (Japanese fried chicken). Enjoy chicken, Tonkotsu, or vegan broth accompanied by three-day, dry-aged Mazesoba noodles. bushi by JINYA also offers hand rolls with nori that is sourced straight from the Ariake Sea in Japan. For more information, visit bushibyjinya.myncrsilver.com or follow bushi by JINYA on Instagram .

About bushi by JINYA

Founded in 2018 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – bushi by JINYA is JINYA Ramen Bar’s sister store. bushi by JINYA has one location in Los Angeles and one in Glendora, California, with one additional restaurant gearing up to open in Woodland Hills, California. To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

