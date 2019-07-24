Delight in $2 Ice Cream Sandwiches at Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip

Popular bakery café celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day Aug. 2

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is combining two beloved sweet treats – ice cream and cookies – for only $2 in celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

On Aug. 2, dessert lovers can indulge in $2 customizable ice cream sandwiches all day by first choosing two freshly baked cookies from a variety of options. Next, they pick the perfect Edy’s® Ice Cream flavor to sandwich between the delicious cookies. Then, voilá! Guests have a premium, personalized ice cream sandwich.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day than by cooling off with one of our tasty ice cream sandwiches for just $2,” said Ziad S. Dalal, president of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®. “And when you can choose which ice cream you think complements our warm cookies best, you end up with one of the most divine desserts around.”

This sweet special is only available on National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, so take advantage of it at the nearest Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® location. Toppings and sauces are excluded.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow Nestle Toll House Café by Chip on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 120 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Edy’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

