From deli meats and cheeses to sweet treats, Kavva's brings the flavors of Europe

Step inside, and it's as if you have been transported to a cozy corner store somewhere in Europe.

Rows of traditional Polish and European favorites greet you as you explore candy treats, packaged foods and drinks. Just off to the left, there's a refrigerator case with pierogies as well as sauerkraut and jars of different types of horseradish sauce.

Then there's the deli.

Kavva's Polish/European Market opened over a month ago on West Broad just off Main Street in downtown Bethlehem. My colleague Ryan Kneller wrote about the market in his Retail Watch column so I thought I would investigate and check out the food.

So why this kind of store? Kacper Waskiewicz was born in Poland, and emigrated to America in 1996, to Queens, N.Y.

His parents later moved to the Poconos, and Waskiewicz missed those little Polish and European corner stores that were ubiquitous in New York. "Stores like this one were on nearly every corner," he says.

Waskiewicz, who was by then living in Bethlehem, urged his parents, Wojciech and Irena Waskiewicz, to consider opening up their dream market in the Christmas City.

Now that you have the background, let's get to good stuff: The food.

First is the deli. Kavva's has a host of European deli meats and cheeses you've probably never had before (or maybe in a long time if you grew up with them). With all those interesting meats and cheeses, Waskiewicz whips up some truly unique sandwiches.

Here's a sample of sandwiches you may want to try:

The "Turple," featuring Polish rye, smoked turkey, apple with lemon juice and mayo/mustard and lubelski cheese - a Polish-style cheese with a sharp flavor akin to Swiss but creamier.

The "Cygan," Gypsy Canadian bacon (it tastes like bacon-kissed turkey), grandma ham (a smoked ham), smoked Polish yellow cheese, gouda, lettuce, tomato and Polish mayo.

The Romeo 'n' Helga: Westphalian ham (a dry-cured, smoked German ham), soppressata salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled peppers, oil and vinegar on sourdough bread.

While we are on the topic of meat, Kavva's has eight kinds of kielbasa - a sausage from Poland and a staple of Polish cuisine.

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll also find Danish, poppy seed rolls and cheesecake. Also available (often just toward the weekend) are Paczek, Polish-style doughnuts made with a rich, sweet yeast dough consisting of eggs, butter and milk. A must-try flavor: chocolate glazed filled with chocolate pudding.

You can also look through an array of European packaged foods including pickled vegetables and candies. It's the perfect opportunity to try something different and feel like you've taken a trip to Europe without the hassle of travel.

For many of the customers at Kavva's, the shop brings them back to the foods they had growing up.

"It's like a taste of the past," Waskiewicz says.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628