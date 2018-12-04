Deli and dessert shop opens at former Blondies spot in downtown Allentown

Sweet and savory treats are once again being served at 621 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown.

Delight’s House Deli & Dessert, offering sandwiches, smoothies, cakes and more, opened a couple weeks ago in the former Blondies Cupcakes & Hot Dogs space.

The new business specializes in homemade desserts, including flan, cookies and tres leches cake, as well as made-to-order empanadas, quesadillas and sandwiches, owner Estefania De Leon said.

“Our mission is to provide a friendly, comfortable atmosphere where the customers can receive high-quality food, drinks and service at a reasonable price,” De Leon said.

Sandwiches ($4.50-$7.80) range from turkey and salami and cheese to a Cubano and Tripleta. Empanada and quesadilla varieties include chicken, ham and cheese, pernil and cheese.

Other menu highlights include cake pops, cupcakes, puff pastries, Puerto Rican sponge cake, cassava fritters, natural juices, hot drinks such as coffee and tea and breakfast selections such as bagels, waffles and mangu with cheese.

The business, with seating available at a few high-top tables, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during its soft opening, De Leon said. Hours are likely to expand in the coming months.

Delight’s House also offers catering and custom cakes, cookies and other desserts. Orders can be placed by calling 610-606-8442.

Blondies, which closed its Allentown location earlier this year, continues to operates its nine-year-old eatery in Catasauqua.

