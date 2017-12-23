Delectable Seasonal Cocktail Recipes from Brooklyn’s ‘The Osprey’

Royal Wreath cocktail

You really can’t have enough places for drinking with a view. And the new 1Hotel Brooklyn Bridge burst onto the scene in 2017 boasting not just one, but two perfectly curated spots to get your cocktail on while staring longingly across to the Manhattan skyline.

Now, you might not think of Brooklyn Bridge Park as a nightlife destination. But between The Osprey, the Lobby Lounge and the aptly named Brooklyn Heights Social Club, all in the hotel, Beverage Director David McGovern might say otherwise. Yet with a few Michelin starred restaurants under his belt, is working in Brooklyn a whole new game for him?

“Brooklyn is where everything is happening right now,” he insists. “I think people here are also more open to trying new things.”

It might feel like almost every cocktail has been done before, but McGovern actually has some tricks up his sleeve. They make all of their own juices, syrups and also something called “citrus stock” (seasoned citrus juice), as well as stocking house-made infusions like rosehip rum, lime mezcal and pea flower vodka.

And they’re also playing to other trends McGovern had observed emerging: “lower alcohol cocktails for extended enjoyment, small batch local whiskey and house-made vermouth.”

Here they share two of their inimitable seasonal cocktails recipes with BlackBook.

Cocktail: Sweater Weather (pictured below)

Head Bartender, Aaron Blakely

1oz Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy 1oz Cruzan Blackstrap Rum

.25 oz St Elizabeths allspice dram

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz demerara syrup

Inspiration

“This drink just tastes exactly like it sounds. The Apple Brandy and allspice combo tastes just like apple pie. The blackstrap rum is made from molasses and holds on to so much of that flavor that the cocktail tastes like a spiced caramel apple, while still being quite dry.”

Cocktail: Royal Wreath (pictured top)

.75 – Bluecoat

.75 – Barrel aged Bluecoat

.75 – Rosemary/Juniper infused Ribena

.75 – Lime

Light shake

Serve in a snifter with ice and add a splash of soda

Rosemary wreath and juniper berries for garnish

Can use any gin available, however a barrel aged gin has a little bit more of robust / woody spice in comparison to the traditional herbaceous gin which lends itself nicely to winter spices. Ribena is a English origin brand that is blackcurrant based syrup (they could use pomegranate syrup as a replacement). They make a reduction with the ribena and add rosemary and juniper similar to the way you would make a simple syrup. Makers can either squeeze limes or buy it juiced in the store (fresh squeeze will obviously get a better result). Combine all ingredients, shake and pour over ice. The garnish of rosemary and juniper berries not only adds to the presentation of it but also adds to the flavor as we sniff and smell. Royal being the “Royal Family” and wreath eluding to the holiday is not only a depiction of how the cocktail looks but a homage to the British holiday spirit!

The post Delectable Seasonal Cocktail Recipes from Brooklyn’s ‘The Osprey’ appeared first on BlackBook.