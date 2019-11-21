Del Taco Wishes Guests Happy Tamaledays With Launch of Two for $4 Tamales

Get wrapped up this holiday season with Del Taco’s limited edition wrapping paper, inspired by its new, authentic tamales

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is kicking off the holiday season with its new shredded pork Tamales. Now available for a limited time at Del Taco’s more than 580 locations nationwide,** the new Tamales are authentically made with seasoned shredded pork, fire roasted salsa and stone ground corn masa, all handwrapped in a corn husk.

“The holidays are all about spending quality time with family and friends, and cooking tamales is a tradition for many,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, let Del Taco prepare and serve delicious shredded pork Tamales for you, so you can spend more time with your families and less time in the kitchen. And with our two for $4 Tamales deal, we’re giving guests an unmatched value, without compromising on quality or flavor.”

The new Tamales are available individually, at a special price of two for $4, or in a convenient four pack. For a more indulgent offering, guests can choose to smother their Tamales two ways, either topped with a combination of zesty red sauce, tangy green sauce, sour cream and cilantro, or topped with chili, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Del Taco will also be celebrating the launch of its new Tamales – wrapped in a corn husk by hand – with limited edition wrapping paper, available for purchase on the Del Taco webstore beginning Thursday, December 5.*** The wrapping paper will feature a Tamales pattern in red and green colors, inspired by the red and green sauces that guests can add to their Tamales.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary.

***Limited quantity, while supplies last

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

