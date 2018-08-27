Del Taco Thinks Outside the Box with Its Two for Five Classic Burrito Deal

For a Limited Time, Guests Can Choose ANY TWO Classic Burritos for Just Five Bucks
Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Certain five-dollar restaurant deals are simply tooo big for a box, and Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is now delivering unmatched craveable value by letting guests choose any two of its flavorful and freshly-prepared Classic Burritos for just five dollars, for a limited time only.**
“Five dollar box deals limit your choices by boxing you in to set products, forcing you to choose between a low price and getting what you really want. We’re changing the game on what $5 value deals can mean when it comes to restaurant value,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether mixing our famous Del Combo Burrito with a Classic Grilled Chicken Burrito, or mixing a Del Beef Burrito with an 8 Layer Veggie Burrito, we love giving our guests the ability to mix and match their favorites, or try something new.”
Del Taco’s 2 for $5 Mix & Match Classic Burritos include:
*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.
About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.
The brand’s campaign, Celebrating The Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.
Media Contact:
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com
