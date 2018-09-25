Del Taco Shreds the Competition With Returning Guest Favorite Shredded Beef

Along with a Nationwide Buy One, Get One Free Taco Offer, Customers in the Los Angeles Area Can Shred Competitors’ Coupons in Exchange for a Free Combo Meal

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is bringing back fan-favorite Shredded Beef for a limited time only, beginning September 27 at its more than 560 locations nationwide. Seared and seasoned with onion, garlic and oregano, Del Taco’s Shredded Beef will be featured in many popular products, including the Shredded Beef Combo Burrito, which is being offered in a 2 for $6 deal, for a limited time only.**

Guests in the Los Angeles area can shred the competition, literally, this Thursday, September 27. Guests who visit the Los Angeles-area Del Taco restaurant at 4376 W Sunset Blvd. between 5:00pm to 9:00pm that day will have the opportunity to shred a competitor’s coupon which they bring in, in exchange for a FREE Shredded Beef Combo Meal of their choice, valid in the dining room.

Guests unable to visit the W Sunset Blvd. Del Taco who want to get in on the action can visit any participating Del Taco on September 27 to receive a coupon for a Buy One, Get One Free Shredded Beef Soft Taco, good on their next in-store visit. Guests can also visit Del Taco’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page where they can download a Buy One, Get One Free Shredded Beef Soft Taco offer, valid on National Taco Day, October 4.

“We’re shredding the competition when it comes to offering craveable, category-unique products at an unmatched price,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “For years, we’ve seen our social media pages light up with requests to bring back Shredded Beef. Now, after a six-year absence we have perfected the recipe and are thrilled to deliver on that enthusiasm by offering our guests the most flavorful Shredded Beef we’ve ever served.”

Del Taco’s Shredded Beef will be available in the following products:

Shredded Beef Combo Burrito (2 for $6)**: Seasoned shredded beef combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, tangy green sauce and hand-grated cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Epic Shredded Beef Burrito: Seasoned shredded beef, fresca lime rice, tangy guacamole and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Shredded Beef Soft Taco: Seasoned shredded beef, crisp lettuce, hand-grated cheddar cheese and fresh diced tomatoes wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Shredded Beef Street Taco Plato: Warm corn tortillas filled with seasoned shredded beef and topped with tangy green sauce, diced onions, fresh chopped cilantro and hand-sliced avocado. The Street Taco Plato is served with a side of fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans, house-made tortilla chips and salsa casera.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign, Celebrating The Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com