Del Taco Serves Up Growth Opportunities at Upcoming Multi-Unit Franchising Conference

Incentive Program Offered for Franchisees Looking to Bring an Iconic Brand to New Markets

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* invites franchisees attending the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, taking place April 3-6 in Las Vegas, to visit Del Taco at booth number 416 where the brand’s franchise leadership team can speak to mutually beneficial growth opportunities in both existing and new markets.

During the conference, experienced franchisees with an appetite for multi-unit expansion will have the opportunity to discuss the brand’s current and future growth, and learn what it takes to secure exclusive rights to develop markets with Del Taco. Specifically, the company is seeking passionate franchisees who want to build the brand in new markets, for which Del Taco offers a Market Specific Incentive Program designed to drive strong unit-level profitability in the initial entrance phase of brand development through reduced franchise fees and royalty.

The company is also sponsoring the franchisee-only luncheon on April 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m., where multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolio can get an exclusive look at how some of Del Taco’s existing multi-unit franchise partners have leveraged the brand’s unmatched food quality, value and leadership team to build units, sales and profits.

“The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is the perfect time for growth-minded franchisees to take advantage of Del Taco’s ongoing expansion plans,” said Laura Tanaka, Director of Franchise Development with Del Taco. “This is a brand that cultivates passionate fans who value our great food, whether we open in an existing or new market, and we invite those looking to diversify their portfolio to stop by our booth and learn more.”

With more than 560 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos, tacos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Those interested in learning more about the Del Taco franchise opportunity can contact Tanaka to schedule an initial discussion at 949-462-7379 or ltanaka@deltaco.com. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Del Taco’s franchise website to learn more.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com