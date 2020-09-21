Del Taco’s Largest Multi-Unit Franchisee Hits 57 Locations

Brent Veach Grows Brand Footprint in Arizona with Mesa Opening

Mesa, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brent Veach, Del Taco ’s largest multi-unit operator is continuing to grow with the brand as he opens his 57th location situated at 1313 S. Power Rd. in Mesa. Opening three new stores in the last two years, this most recent location is part of Veach’s ambitious development efforts to grow the brand in Phoenix.

“Del Taco is a legacy brand with staying power. I believed that when I joined the system over 20 years ago and I believe it, even more so, now,” said Veach, who became a Del Taco franchisee in 1999. “From operational procedures to guest experience, we’re continuing to adapt and evolve across the board. As we add more locations to the map, I’m confident our reputation for keeping things fresh will contribute to our success.”

A respected leader within the system, Veach serves on Del Taco’s Franchise Marketing Advisory Team, offering his perspective on the business while contributing new ideas and working hand in hand with the franchisor. In this role and with his team members, Veach is valued for his operational skillset, development-focused mindset and ability to put people first.

Del Taco provides franchise operators, like Veach, technology-driven and innovative tools to thrive under growing consumer demand. In recent months, the brand launched new menu items, including Fresh Guacamole and Crispy Chicken, while continuing to push Del Taco mobile app offers, drive-thru and delivery—all of which have been very effective in driving sales during the pandemic.

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify their portfolios.

With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company. To learn more, visit www.deltacofranchise.com .

Contact:

JoeyLauren Jiracek

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7496

jjiracek@allpointspr.com

The post Del Taco's Largest Multi-Unit Franchisee Hits 57 Locations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.