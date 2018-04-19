Del Taco’s Authentically Cooked Carnitas Return for the Summer

2 for $5 Carnitas Combo Burritos Now Available, Along with Other Authentically Prepared Carnitas Items*

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,** today announced the return of its tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, back for a limited time due to popular demand. Now available at the company’s more than 560 restaurants nationwide through the end of summer, Del Taco’s tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas are cooked in small batch kettles for an authentic flavor.

“Carnitas is a favorite amongst our fans, with guests across social media asking for it year round,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether enjoyed in Combo Burritos as part of our 2 for $5 deal, or topped on our legendary Crinkle-Cut Fries, we’re thrilled to be able to deliver this quality of a product and value with the convenience of a drive-thru, something that is uniquely Del Taco.”

Combined with Del Taco’s already fresh ingredients, such as hand-grated cheddar, handmade pico de gallo, hand-sliced avocado and slow-cooked beans made from scratch, Del Taco’s Carnitas will be featuring in the following menu items:

Carnitas Combo Burrito (2 for $5*) : Two of our Carnitas Combo Burritos for one low price, featuring tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and tangy green sauce in a warm flour tortilla.

: Two of our Carnitas Combo Burritos for one low price, featuring tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and tangy green sauce in a warm flour tortilla. Carnitas Wet Burrito Plato : A Carnitas Combo Burrito topped with tangy green sauce, hand-grated cheddar cheese and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa.

: A Carnitas Combo Burrito topped with tangy green sauce, hand-grated cheddar cheese and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa. Carnitas Street Taco Plato : Two tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas street tacos topped with tangy green sauce, diced onions, chopped cilantro and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa.

: Two tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas street tacos topped with tangy green sauce, diced onions, chopped cilantro and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa. Epic Carnitas Burrito : An Epic burrito loaded with tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, hand-grated cheddar cheese, tangy chipotle sauce, fresca lime rice, seasoned black beans, and handmade pico de gallo salsa, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

: An Epic burrito loaded with tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, hand-grated cheddar cheese, tangy chipotle sauce, fresca lime rice, seasoned black beans, and handmade pico de gallo salsa, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Carnitas Loaded Fries: Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries topped with tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, hand-grated cheddar cheese, savory secret sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro.

To satisfy sweet tooth cravings, Del Taco is also adding a new item to its dessert menu for a limited time. The company’s new Caramel Crème Churro features a crispy, warm churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and filled with delectable sweet caramel crème.

*Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

**By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Jacobson

Media Relations for Del Taco

ljacobson@canvasblue.com