Del Taco Plans Strategic Expansion Across Orlando

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), turns customers into raving fans with each taste of Del Taco’s freshly prepared Mexican and American favorites. While Del Taco currently has two restaurants opened in Florida, and with 10 more locations to open over the next several years, the brand sees Orlando as one of its next major expansion areas.

As part of the state-wide franchising growth initiative, Laura Tanaka, Del Taco’s director of franchise development, will be hosting in-market meetings in Orlando the week of June 4th, 2018. Orlando-area multi-unit operators interested in expanding their portfolio with an industry-leading brand with 18 consecutive quarters of system wide same-store sales increases can meet with Tanaka to learn more.

The brand is also offering an incentive to new franchisees who commit to opening a minimum of five Del Taco restaurants in a new market within a specified time frame. Designed to attract franchisees with an appetite for multi-unit expansion, the incentives include discounted initial fees and reduced royalties for up to three years, aiding unit-level profitability early on in the initial entrance phase of development in a new market.

Del Taco presents enormous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their business portfolio. The iconic west coast brand currently has more than 560 locations in 14 states and with opportunities to grow across Orlando and the Southeastern markets, there is no better time to join Del Taco.

“From our culinary and marketing teams to our operations and franchise executives, the entire Del Taco leadership group is guided by our focus on unit-level economics, providing the blueprint for success,” said Tanaka. “Additionally, our working kitchens and a wide range of value, mid-tier and premium products designed to appeal to consumers across multiple dayparts and occasions are a competitive advantage that resonate with consumers regardless of market.”

Those interested in taking advantage of the company’s tremendous growth potential and broad base consumer appeal can learn more about Del Taco’s franchising opportunities by contacting Tanaka at ltanaka@deltaco.com and/or registering for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grated cheddar, hand-chopped pico de gallo, sliced avocado, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh-grilled marinated chicken and carne asada. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

