Del Taco Opens Second Seattle-Area Restaurant

Multi-Unit Operator Mark Miller Opens Lacey Location; Plans to Grow Brand’s Regional Presence

Lacey, WA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco, the value-oriented QSR-plus concept beloved for its fresh ingredients, hand grilled, chopped, sliced and grated in restaurant everyday, announced the opening of its 2nd Seattle-area restaurant with franchisee and multi-unit owner Mark Miller. Located in Lacey at 7742 Martin Way, the newest restaurant is Miller’s 3rd Del Taco in Washington and his 14th Del Taco location overall.

With 580 locations across 14 states, Del Taco offers its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as tacos, burritos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh daily in the restaurant. Each meal is prepared to order with quality ingredients made in the restaurant like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans and a fan favorite—creamy Queso Blanco.

“For months, people in Seattle have been anticipating this Del Taco opening,” said Miller, who joined the franchise system in 2009 and recently opened another new location in Rexburg, Idaho. “Since we have existing fans in the region, the Lacey community has made the launch process especially exciting. I’m humbled to reflect on my journey with this great brand, yet eager to continue growing for years to come.”

Prior to Del Taco, Miller developed a diverse ownership background in the grocery, banking, real estate and manufacturing industries. The management and operational skills he gained have contributed to his growth with Del Taco. In total, Miller owns all eight Del Taco locations in Idaho, three in Washington, two in Colorado and one in Oregon. He is expecting to open three additional Del Taco restaurants in the Pacific Northwest before the end of 2019.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of strong operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support is based on mutual partnership and is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently on the forefront of delivering industry leading results.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. Del Taco’s new advertising campaign, “Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food” further communicates the company’s commitment to providing guests with fresh, quality food prepared by hand every day. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com

Contact:

JoeyLauren Jiracek

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7496

jjiracek@allpointspr.com