Del Taco Opens Newest Location in Allen Park, MI

Leading Mexican chain continues strategic expansion throughout Michigan

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), just opened its newest Michigan location at 14570 Southfield Road in Allen Park, near Culver’s.

“Del Taco provides fresh food served at an unbeatable value, and we’re thrilled to be serving this winning combination to the Allen Park community,” said Mark Schostak, Del Taco franchisee and executive chairman of Team Schostak Family Restaurants. “Whether guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or one of our Epic Burritos made with fresh grilled chicken and hand-sliced avocados, we look forward to delivering an elevated dining experience that we know local residents will love.”

The new Allen Park location is Del Taco’s 10th store in the market, and the 8th Michigan store for Team Schostak Family Restaurants.

With more than 580 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. For those who are vegan, vegetarian or looking to reduce their meat consumption, Del Taco now offers its new Beyond Tacos,** which offer the same amount of protein and flavor as their seasoned beef tacos, but are made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Change Menu,** featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

Guests who download The Del App, available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, will receive a coupon for any taco FREE,** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

The new Allen Park Del Taco restaurant is open 24 hours a day, and serves breakfast daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.



*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

