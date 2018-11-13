Del Taco Opens New Location in Rexburg

Seasoned Multi-Unit Franchise Partner Opens 13th Del Taco Location to Grow Brand’s Regional Presence in Idaho

Rexburg, ID (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco, the value-oriented QSR-plus concept beloved for its freshly grilled, chopped, sliced and grated ingredients in restaurant everyday, announced the opening of its 8th Idaho restaurant with longtime franchisee Mark Miller. Located in Rexburg, Idaho at 568 N. 2nd St., the newest restaurant is Miller’s 13th Del Taco location. In total, Miller owns all eight Del Taco locations in Idaho, two in Washington, two in Colorado and one in Oregon.

With more than 560 locations across 14 states, Del Taco offers its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as tacos, burritos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh daily in the restaurant. Each meal is prepared to order with quality ingredients made in the restaurant like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans and a fan favorite – creamy Queso Blanco.

“We are committed to serving high quality fresh food at an unbeatable value, and we’re excited to introduce this level of service from a QSR concept to Rexburg,” said Miller, who joined the franchise system in 2009. “I’m proud to be a part of Del Taco, and I know the community of Rexburg will soon understand why.”

Miller has a diverse background with experience in business ownership in grocery stores, banking, real estate and manufacturing. These experiences have contributed to his growth with Del Taco. Miller is a member of Del Taco’s Franchise Marketing Advisory Team, which works with brand leadership to achieve transparent franchisee and franchisor relations. Currently, Miller is expecting to open at least three additional new Del Taco restaurants before the end of 2019.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support, is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently on the forefront of delivering industry leading results.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. Del Taco’s new advertising campaign, “Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food” further communicates the company’s commitment to providing guests with fresh, quality food prepared by hand every day. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Bailey Hewitt

All Points PR

847-897-7487