Del Taco Opens Arizona Location

Multi-Unit Operator and Respected Veteran Opens Glendale Location

Glendale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco, one of the nation’s largest Mexican quick-service concepts, announced its most recent Arizona-based restaurant opening with multi-unit operator Chris Beavor.

Located at 5130 West Bell Rd. in Glendale, this is Beavor’s 2nd Del Taco restaurant with a third store to open later this year. The Glendale opening is part of his team’s 10-store development deal for the Western Phoenix region, which brings the total number of Del Taco locations in Arizona to 40.

Prior to his journey with Del Taco, Beavor proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, establishing a strong sense of discipline and perseverance.

“In some ways, being a part of such a strong franchise system reminds me of my military service,” said Beavor, who became a franchise partner in 2016. “Both environments provide a sense of unity and help to foster leadership, but you’re also learning to put others first. I’m honored to grow with a brand that promotes impeccable customer service and systemwide success. We’re thrilled to lead the brand’s growth initiatives in Arizona and throughout the West Coast.”

With more than 580 locations across 15 states, Del Taco offers its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as tacos, burritos, burgers and fries. Each meal is prepared to order with quality ingredients made in the restaurant like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans and a fan favorite – creamy Queso Blanco.

Staying ahead of the competition, Del Taco is now the go-to option for vegans, vegetarians and those yearning for alternative protein sources. To replace red meat without sacrificing flavor, the brand’s Beyond Tacos® line appeals to consumers’ growing demand for plant-based products.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of strong operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support is based on mutual partnership and is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently on the forefront of delivering industry leading results.

The brand has its sights set on expanding into the Tucson, Arizona market next which provides a new franchise partner the opportunity to claim the territory and grow. To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com .