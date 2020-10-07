Del Taco Opening First Ohio Location with Multi-Unit Operator

Franchise Veteran Sean Cahill Brings Brand into Ohio with Seven-Unit Development Deal

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco , one of the leading brands in the fast-growing Mexican quick-service restaurant (QSR) category, announced today its planned entrance into Ohio next month. Seasoned restaurant operator Sean Cahill is leading the Ohio expansion with a multi-unit deal for the greater Columbus area.

Cahill, who has notable ownership experience with Tilted Kilt and Buffalo Wild Wings, now has ambitious development plans to bring seven Del Taco restaurants to the region – the first of which is already under construction in Bellefontaine.

“I’ve been involved in franchising and the restaurant industry for 15 years, and have come to appreciate brands who prioritize the customer experience and have strong values,” said Cahill. “Del Taco is a logical choice for my next investment. The brand has a high standard for freshness and product innovation, and has created a business model that when followed has great benefits. I’m looking forward to leading the brand’s expansion efforts into Ohio, an untapped market with tremendous potential.”

Cahill has been a part of the restaurant industry as a franchisee, area developer and restaurateur for more than 15 years. During this time as an owner-operator, he gained experienced in all facets of the restaurant industry such as site selection, real estate negotiation, development, layout and design, construction, operations, training, audits, financial analysis, supply chain, menu development and recipe development. All of this combined has prepared him for growing the Del Taco brand in a new state.

“Adding locations in Ohio continues to expand Del Taco across the Midwest,” said Jeff Little, Senior Vice President of Development. “We are committed to growing Del Taco in new geographies with franchise partners that share our values and commitment to great service. Over the last few years we fine tuned our business model to attract growth-oriented franchisees such as Sean who are willing to partner with us to enter new markets. He is a great addition to Del Taco and the perfect operator to lead these developments.

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify their portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

