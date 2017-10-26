Del Taco Offers a “Ten-Dollar Burrito” for About Five Bucks With Newest Epic Lineup

Free Medium Drink with Purchase of Any Epic Burrito for a Limited Time*

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant** (MQSR), today announced the addition of two new Epic Burritos® to its menu: Epic Queso Chicken Burrito and Epic Chipotle Chicken Avocado Burrito. The new Epic Burritos are now available at Del Taco’s more than 550 restaurants nationwide, and for a limited time, guests can also enjoy a free medium drink with a purchase of any Epic Burrito through November 5, 2017.*

“No quick serve restaurant offers the combination of fresh food and value like Del Taco,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With ingredients like fresh grilled chicken, creamy Queso Blanco and hand-sliced avocado, we’re essentially selling a ten-dollar burrito for about five bucks, and Del Taco is able to offer that value with the speed of a drive thru.”

Starting at $5 and weighing in at approximately one pound each, Del Taco’s new Epic Burrito varieties include:

Epic Queso Chicken Burrito: Loaded with fresh grilled chicken, Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, creamy Queso Blanco, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Loaded with fresh grilled chicken, Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, creamy Queso Blanco, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Epic Chipotle Chicken Avocado Burrito: Loaded with fresh grilled chicken, hand-sliced avocado, chipotle sauce, handmade pico de gallo, fresca lime rice, and seasoned black beans, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

The Del Taco Epic Burrito lineup currently includes Epic Carne Asada Burrito, Epic Grilled Chicken Avocado Burrito, Epic Steak & Potato Burrito, and Epic Cali Steak & Guac Burrito. All Epic Burritos are offered à la carte or as a meal with a medium drink.*

*Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply

**By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.