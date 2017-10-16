Del Taco Now Open in Norman, Oklahoma

Leading Mexican Chain Continues National Expansion

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced the grand opening of its fourth Oklahoma location in Norman at 110 12th Avenue Northeast, in front of Walgreens. Fans of the brand’s freshly prepared, craveable food have kept the restaurant busy, with the Norman location already having served thousands of meals since its opening last week.

“Del Taco has built a tremendous following over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether our guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or our Epic Burritos made with fresh grilled chicken and hand-sliced avocados, we’re looking forward to serving residents of Norman and the surrounding community.”

With more than 550 locations across 15 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

Del Taco Norman is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The company’s breakfast is offered daily between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., appealing to both the late-night crowd and those looking to kick-start their day.

With strategic plans to continue expanding within the state, Del Taco expects to open a fifth Oklahoma location in Yukon by the end of this year.

*By number of units

** Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.