Del Taco Multi-Unit Franchise Owner Expands Arizona Footprint

Multi-Unit Operator and Respected Veteran Opens Third Arizona-Based Location

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chris Beavor, a multi-unit operator and U.S. Air Force veteran, is growing with Del Taco as he opens his third location. Located at 2211 West Deer Valley in Phoenix, this opening is part of Beavor’s 10-store development deal for the Western Phoenix region.

“Since joining Del Taco, I’ve felt incredible support from likeminded operators in the system and from our experienced executive leaders,” said Beavor, who became a franchise partner in 2016. “There’s a true ‘team mentality’ since we’re all motivated to increase our bottom-line in dynamic and creative ways. Whether it’s through streamlining our product offerings or unveiling engaging app promotions, I’m confident we’ll continue to see success with our digital efforts and menu innovation.”

Prior to his journey with Del Taco, Beavor proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, establishing a strong sense of discipline and perseverance. Growing up outside of Barstow, California, Beavor would frequently travel from Las Vegas to Southern California to indulge in his favorite – tacos and crinkle-cut fries. As a veteran, Beavor was drawn back to Del Taco because of the company’s veteran incentive program.

Del Taco provides franchise operators, like Beavor, with the tools to thrive under growing consumer demand with technology and innovation including the Del Taco mobile app and delivery. Del Taco’s franchising business model is based on mutual partnership, and the brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify their portfolios.

With sights set on expanding into the Tucson, Arizona market, Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company. To learn more, visit www.deltacofranchise.com .

Contact:

JoeyLauren Jiracek

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7496

jjiracek@allpointspr.com

The post Del Taco Multi-Unit Franchise Owner Expands Arizona Footprint first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.