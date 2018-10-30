Del Taco Launches New Mobile App Focused on Reinforcing Value Leadership

Guests who download The Del App receive two FREE Del Tacos, along with new offers every week

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced the launch of its value-focused mobile app, offering guests even more great deals on their favorite products.

Now available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, guests who download The Del App will instantly receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

“When developing our app’s capabilities, we clearly heard from our guests that doubling down on our category-leading value with unique and craveable deals was important to them,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With that insight, we decided to come out of the app gate strong and deliver those deals. We’re also looking forward to introducing additional app elements, including delivery and loyalty, in the near future.”

*By number of units

**Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow- cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch.Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

