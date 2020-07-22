Del Taco Launches “Guac-Thrus” for National Drive-Thru Day With Free Fresh Guacamole for Everyone & on Almost Anything

Brand’s Fresh Guacamole Makes ANY Menu Item More Delicious, Including the Competition’s

Lake Forest, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced it is turning its drive-thrus across the country into “Guac-Thrus.” Del Taco’s Guac-Thrus will be open for one-day only on Friday, July 24th, to celebrate National Drive-Thru Day and the company’s newly-introduced Fresh Guacamole. From 10am until 10pm, guests can head to their local Del Taco restaurant and get a free serving of Fresh Guac with any purchase.**

In fact, guests are encouraged to bring ANY fast food menu item to their closest Del Taco Guac-Thru, including Chicken Sandwiches, Fries, or Burgers, and top them with Del Taco’s Fresh Guac. The brand will surprise and delight fans who share their menu mashups on social media, tagging @DelTaco and #GuacThru throughout National Drive-Thru Day.

The brand has also partnered with leading foodie content creators on the following National Drive-Thru Day mashups, featuring Del Taco’s Fresh Guac:

@LoveTram – Popeye's Chicken Sandwich

@nonstopeats – McDonald's Filet-o-Fish

@hangryblogger – In-N-Out Burger's Double Double & Animal Style Fries

@Paulsfoodhaul – Burger King's Whopper

@sorrynosalad – Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

“Our Fresh Guac is so good, it even elevates the competition when added to their items,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Try it on or in one of our freshly prepared Tacos or Burritos, or add it to your favorite drive-thru item from the competition. Either way, we hope everyone celebrates National Drive-Thru Day with some free Fresh Guac from Del Taco.”

Del Taco’s newest premium ingredient, Fresh Guacamole, is crafted in each restaurant daily with just four simple ingredients:

Hass avocados

Handmade pico de gallo

Fresh-squeezed lime juice

Special seasoning blend

The recent launch of Fresh Guacamole builds on Del Taco’s unique value oriented QSR+ position and expands on the foundation of fresh-grilled chicken, carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and its signature slow-cooked beans made from scratch. It is the brand’s next step in freshness that naturally follows the introduction of fresh avocado slices a few years ago and its more recent move to dump its Nacho Cheese pump and elevate guests to creamy Queso Blanco, crafted with real cheese, real milk, jalapeños and heavy cream.

**One Free Snack-Sized Fresh Guacamole per Order. Valid for drive thru only. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .