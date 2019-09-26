Del Taco launches Essential Oils for fall, inspired by its new Mini Churro Dipper Shake

Fall is officially here, which means Pumpkin Spice everything. But if you ask us, that trend has been done over and over again, so we’re doing something different…

Del Taco, with 580 locations across the country, has just introduced a Mini Churro Dipper Shake nationwide, and to celebrate, the brand is launching a limited offering of “Craveable Sweets & Scents” aromatherapy set, crafted with essential oils, in Vanilla, Chocolate and Churro scents.

The Craveable Sweets & Scents Aromatherapy Set, which includes all three scents, will be available for purchase starting this Tuesday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Del Taco’s webstore. They’ll be $1.49 for the set, which is the same price as Del Taco’s new Mini Churro Dipper Shake (shipping/handling of $5 will be on top of that).

