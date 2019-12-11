Del Taco Lands 10-Unit Development Deal

Multi-Unit Franchisee Mark Miller Adds to Regional Growth Success

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) As 2019 winds down, Del Taco’s expansion plans are still heating up. The brand, beloved for its Mexican and American fare, recently announced a development deal with multi-unit franchisee Mark Miller coupled with his acquisition of the Reno market.

With proven operational and development capabilities, his team’s commitment includes a 10-unit agreement to develop six sites in the Yakima and Spokane, Washington, markets and four across his current geographic operating area.

“From multiple openings and new development deals, the past few months have been a whirlwind of excitement,” said Miller, who recently opened another new location in Richland, Washington on the heels of two new openings in Idaho. “Being involved with a forward-thinking company, and having a determined team to drive our momentum…our growth capabilities are stronger than ever. We’re amidst a booming industry, and the opportunities will continue to come in the year ahead.”

An ambitious franchise partner since joining the brand in 2009, Miller developed four new stores this year alone. Miller’s location count now includes 10 Del Taco restaurants in Idaho, 8 in Nevada, 4 in Washington, two in Colorado and one in Oregon.

Del Taco offers its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as tacos, burritos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh daily in the restaurant. Each meal is prepared to order with quality ingredients made in the restaurant like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans and a fan favorite – creamy Queso Blanco.

Staying ahead of the competition, Del Taco recently became the go-to option for vegans, vegetarians and those yearning for alternative protein sources. To replace red meat without sacrificing flavor, the brand’s Beyond Tacos line appeals to consumers’ growing demand for plant-based products.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of strong operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support is based on mutual partnership and is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently on the forefront of delivering industry leading results.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

