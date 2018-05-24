Del Taco Introduces Dessert with a “Churro Spoon”

Late-Night Dining Just Got More Instagrammable with the NEW Churro Dipper Shake

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) For too long, fast food fans have had to use flavorless plastic utensils to enjoy milkshakes. Well no more, as starting today, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is taking shake consumption to a whole new level with its newest dessert item, the Churro Dipper Shake. Now available nationwide on Del Taco’s new Late Night Bites Menu,** the Churro Dipper Shake features a warm, crispy cinnamon churro dipped in a creamy Vanilla shake with chocolate swirls.

“For as long as I can remember, we’ve been forced to choose between a straw and a spoon to enjoy our favorite shakes,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Inspired by our fans’ passion for deliciously Instagrammable content, we wanted to go all in with a fun and craveable late-night offering, perfect for the warm summer nights ahead.”

The Churro Dipper Shake is just one of Del Taco’s three delicious menu offerings on the company’s new Late Night Bites Menu sure to entice the night owls, whether they are picking up a graveyard shift or leaving an after-party. The full late night menu includes:

NEW Queso Loaded Fries: Crinkle-Cut Fries topped with seasoned beef, creamy Queso Blanco, hand-grated cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.

NEW Regular Size Queso Loaded Nachos: House-made chips piled high and loaded with a choice of seasoned beef, fresh grilled chicken or fresh grilled carne asada steak, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco, all topped with sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños. Available as Regular Size on the Late Nights Bites Menu, and Large on the existing menu.

NEW Churro Dipper Shake: A crispy cinnamon churro dipped in a Vanilla shake with chocolate swirls.

“At Del Taco, we’ve discovered that the churro is more than just a delicious cinnamon and sugar-doused pastry,” Westrum added. “Its ridges are the perfect tool for collecting and savoring the leftover chocolate sauce and ice cream that the straw couldn’t quite get.”

While the Late Night Bites Menu was inspired by fans who crave Del Taco outside the traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, the three menu items are available all day and night.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

