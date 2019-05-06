Del Taco Hosts Grand Opening Celebration for New Silver City Location

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), is celebrating the official grand opening of its newest New Mexico restaurant, which opened in December at 2629 Highway 180 East in Silver City, beginning Monday, May 6th through Sunday, May 12th.

Guests are invited to join in on the grand opening celebration each day for a chance to win a variety of prizes, merchandise and free food. On Wednesday, May 8th, guests will also enjoy music hosted by 102.9 KNFT-FM from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 200 people who register for the grand opening celebration here, will also receive a free Combo Meal of their choice.**

“We have such a loyal following throughout New Mexico, and are thrilled to be able to officially celebrate our arrival to Silver City with the local community,” said John Bissell, district leader for franchisee, QK Holdings. “Whether our guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or our Epic Burritos made with fresh grilled chicken and hand-sliced avocados, we look forward to serving our combination of fast, fresh food served at an unbeatable value to local Silver City residents for years to come.”

With 580 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.*** Most recently, Del Taco became the first national Mexican fast food chain to offer a 100 percent plant-based protein, with the addition of its Beyond Tacos.

In addition, guests who download The Del App, now available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, will receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,**** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

The new Silver City Del Taco restaurant is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

*By number of units

**Legal Disclaimer: (1) Free Combo Meal #1-10 per registration, Valid 5/6/19 – 5/12/19; Limit (1) meal per person. MUST SHOW PRINTED TICKET. No meal substitutions allowed. Do not register/order more than once. Multiple reservations will be voided

***Price and participation may vary by location

**** Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. The company is also the first national Mexican fast food chain to offer a 100 percent plant-based protein, with the addition of its Beyond Tacos. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com