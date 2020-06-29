Del Taco Grows in Georgia with Multi-Unit Operating Group

Jetz Food LLC Opens Dalton Location, Third Del Taco Restaurant in Three Years

Dalton, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco , one of the nation’s largest Mexican quick-service concepts, announced its most recent Georgia-based restaurant opening with esteemed multi-unit, local operating group Jetz Foods LLC.

Located at 1203 N. Glenwood Avenue in Dalton, this is Jetz Foods’ 3rd Del Taco restaurant to open since they signed with the brand in 2017. The Dalton opening is part of the team’s expansion plans to aggressively develop Del Taco restaurants throughout Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee. Three additional units are in process with at least one more set to open later this year.

Operating under Jetz Foods LLC, Tom Getz and his partners Billy Jensen and James Shepard have a combined 30-plus years of experience in the industry. Prior to Del Taco, they developed an impressive track record as multi-unit franchisees within the pizza business, locally owning and operating more than 20 nationally branded locations throughout Georgia and Tennessee.

“Del Taco first piqued our interest because of the fresh, quality products and tremendous value it provides,” said Getz, whose group also owns Del Taco locations in Calhoun and Rome, Georgia. “When Del Taco began expanding into new territories, we jumped at the opportunity to lead growth in the Southeast. Now, we’re continuously impressed by the executive team’s ability to stay ahead of the curve with innovative menu items, promotions and efficient business operations. With this level of corporate commitment and support, I know we have a bright future ahead.”

As local owners, the Jetz Foods group has built powerful relationships with their guests, employees and vendors in the Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia region. The team understands how vital positive connections can be for business success. Thus far, they have exceeded expectations during their developmental pursuit and anticipate growing the Del Taco brand for years to come.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of strong operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support is based on mutual partnership and is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently on the forefront of delivering industry leading results.

Besides Georgia, Del Taco is continuing their focus on Southeast expansion, seeking multi-unit operators in Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and the Carolinas who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company. To learn more about Del Taco franchise opportunities, visit www.deltacofranchise.com .