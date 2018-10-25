Del Taco Goes All In on Premium Meat With Its New Epic Triple Meat Burrito

Free Medium Drink with Purchase of Any Epic Burrito for a Limited Time*

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) For burrito lovers who believe there’s always room for more meat, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,** has introduced the product that caters to that craving, the Epic Triple Meat Burrito.

Loaded with fresh grilled carne asada steak, fresh grilled chicken, crispy bacon, handmade pico de gallo, tangy guacamole and cool sour cream, wrapped together in a warm, oversized flour tortilla, Del Taco’s new Epic Triple Meat Burrito is now available at Del Taco’s more than 560 restaurants nationwide. For a limited time, guests can also enjoy a free medium drink with a purchase of any Epic Burrito through November 4, 2018.*

“We take meat seriously at Del Taco, so when it comes to our new Epic Triple Meat Burrito, we’re not skimping on the good stuff. Instead, we’re tripling it,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This product delivers more meat than any other large Mexican quick service restaurant’s premium burrito line. We’re proud to take it to the next level by grilling our carne asada and marinated chicken right in our restaurants each and every day, ensuring that when it comes to delivering unmatched flavor, we’re doing justice to the quality and size of the burrito.”

Starting at $5*, other Epic Burritos in the Del Taco line up include the Epic Queso Chicken Burrito, Epic Chipotle Chicken Avocado Burrito, Epic Carne Asada Burrito, Epic Grilled Chicken Avocado Burrito, Epic Steak & Potato Burrito, Epic Cali Steak & Guac Burrito and Epic Shredded Beef Burrito.

*Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

**By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow- cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch.Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com