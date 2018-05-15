Del Taco Fuels Existing and New Market Growth with Development Incentives

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced its franchise growth incentive program for 2018, geared specifically toward multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolio with a winning player in a thriving restaurant category.

Due to the strong demand to expand with Del Taco beyond current markets, the program applies to new franchisees who commit to opening a minimum of five Del Taco restaurants in a new market within a specified time frame. Designed to attract franchisees with an appetite for multi-unit expansion, the incentives include discounted initial fees and reduced royalties for up to three years, aiding unit-level profitability early on in the initial entrance phase of development in a new market.

“Del Taco has experienced 18 consecutive quarters of system wide same-store sales increases thanks to menu innovation focused on producing fresh food from our working kitchens and a wide range of value, mid-tier and premium products designed to appeal to consumers across multiple dayparts and occasions,” said Laura Tanaka, director of franchise development at Del Taco. “These attributes, along with favorable unit level economics generating category leading flow thru have helped propel our franchise initiatives forward, and we’re thrilled to continue to expand our brand in a disciplined fashion with multi-unit franchise partners across specific regional geographies.”

Del Taco presents enormous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their business portfolio. The brand currently has more than 560 locations across 14 states, and with opportunities to grow in both existing and new markets, there is no better time to join Del Taco!

Those interested in taking advantage of the company’s tremendous potential and learning more about its franchising opportunities are encouraged to contact Tanaka at ltanaka@deltaco.com and/or register for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grated cheddar, hand-chopped pico de gallo, sliced avocado, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh-grilled marinated chicken and carne asada. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

