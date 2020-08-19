Del Taco Franchisee Jetz Foods Continues Healthy Growth

Jetz Foods LLC Opens Fort Oglethorpe Location, Franchisee’s Fourth Del Taco Restaurant in Three Years

Fort Oglethorpe, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Two months after their successful opening in Dalton , multi-unit operating group Jetz Foods LLC is continuing to grow with Del Taco.

Today, the Chattanooga-based team is opening their fourth Del Taco restaurant since signing with the brand in 2017. Located at 564 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe, the new restaurant is a part of the group’s development growth strategy throughout Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee. With three units already open and doing well, in addition to this newest Fort Oglethorpe restaurant, Jetz Foods has two more restaurants in their pipeline for 2021 openings.

“We have a remarkable team that is motivated to grow quickly, and the timeliness we bring to our development plan is backed by a corporate team that’s equally as efficient and knowledgeable,” said Tom Getz, who operates Jetz Foods alongside his partners Billy Jensen and James Shepard. “Thanks to our drive-thru, takeout and delivery channels, we’ve been able to provide our fans with convenience and quality food during a time when they need it most. I’m constantly impressed with Del Taco’s investment toward strengthening the customer experience and simplifying franchisee operations.”

Collectively, Getz, Jensen and Shepard have a combined 30-plus years of experience in the industry. Prior to Del Taco, their team has a proven history as multi-unit franchisees, having owned and operated more than 20 nationally branded pizza stores throughout Georgia and Tennessee.

Del Taco provides franchise operators, like Jetz Foods, with the tools to thrive under growing consumer demand with technology and innovation including the Del Taco mobile app and delivery. Recently, Del Taco enhanced their menu with Fresh Guacamole made in restaurant daily and a current LTO Crispy Chicken product that has been met with strong consumer demand. Del Taco’s franchising business model is based on seeking candidates for a mutual partnership experience, and the brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and investor groups looking to diversify their portfolios.

Del Taco is continuing their focus on Southeast expansion, seeking franchisees in Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and the Carolinas who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company. To learn more about Del Taco franchise opportunities, visit www.deltacofranchise.com .