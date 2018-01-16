Del Taco Expands Footprint Across Southern California

Leading Mexican Chain Continues To Drive Growth In Top Market, Totaling More Than 300 Locations

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), recently announced the grand opening of three new locations throughout Southern California, with additional restaurants expected to open in the coming weeks.

“Since the opening of its first location in Barstow more than 50 years ago, Del Taco has continued to build a tremendous following in Southern California by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether our guests are craving our new Salsa Chicken Taco made with fresh grilled chicken and roasted chile salsa, The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or even our fan-favorite Crinkle-Cut Fries, we enjoy serving the So Cal community, and look forward to continuing strategic growth in new markets in 2018.”

To kick off the New Year, Del Taco invites guests to visit the following new locations:

440 S. Vincent Ave., West Covina (Now Open)

16606 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale (Now Open)

23781 El Toro Rd., Lake Forest (Now Open)

1155 West La Cadena Dr., Riverside (Coming Soon)

2425 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica (Coming Soon)

2260 Frontage Rd., Corona (Coming Soon)

With more than 550 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

To find a Del Taco location nearest you, please visit https://deltaco.com/locations.

*By number of units

** Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.