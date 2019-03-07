Del Taco Elevates Fast Food Box Quality and Value with Introduction of Fresh Faves Boxes, Starting at Just Four Bucks*

New Fresh Faves Box Meals offer an abundant value of high-quality, made-to-order items

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Grilled Chicken Tacos made with fresh-grilled chicken, Half-Pound Bean & Cheese Burritos crafted with slow-cooked beans made from scratch in each restaurant, and the signature Del Taco, loaded with hand-grated cheddar cheese. These are just a few of the items that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,** is offering in its new line-up of Fresh Faves Box Meals that deliver quality and quantity at a price point that only Del Taco can deliver.

“For Del Taco, value means offering guests an unbeatable combination of freshly prepared, craveable items served at a price that’s less than the national competition,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We created these Boxes based on demand from our guests, loading them up with our most popular products, not fillers, including our famous Crinkle Cut Fries, because if you’re going to get a box meal, it should come with some hot and crispy fries.”

The name Fresh Faves Box Meals was inspired by the brand’s legacy of utilizing freshly-prepared items made in each restaurant every day. Specific varieties of the brand’s Box Meals include:*

$4 Value Taco Box: Two Value Tacos, value fries and a small drink.

Two Value Tacos, value fries and a small drink. $5 Variety Box: A Grilled Chicken Street Taco, a ½ lb. Bean & Cheese Burrito, value fries and a small drink.

A Grilled Chicken Street Taco, a ½ lb. Bean & Cheese Burrito, value fries and a small drink. $6 Del’s Favorites Box: The Del Taco, a Grilled Chicken Taco, value fries and a small drink.

The Del Taco, a Grilled Chicken Taco, value fries and a small drink. $6 Triple Chicken Box: Two Grilled Chicken Tacos, a Chicken Quesadilla Snacker, value fries and a small drink.

Looking for even more value? Guests who download The Del App, available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, will receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,*** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

*Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply

**By number of units

***Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com