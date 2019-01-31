Del Taco Dives Back Into Seafood Season With 2 for $4 Beer Battered Fish Tacos and the Return of Jumbo Shrimp

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is diving back into seafood season with a variety of craveable menu items that are sure to have fans hooked. For a limited time, guests can enjoy two of Del Taco’s year-round favorite, Beer Battered Fish Tacos, made with hand-cut, sustainable, wild-caught Alaska Pollock in a crispy beer batter, for just $4.**

To fans’ delight, Del Taco is also bringing back its popular crispy Jumbo Shrimp for a limited time.

“Our guests already love Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos, and each year, look forward to the return of our crispy Jumbo Shrimp tacos and burritos,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Seafood fans come to Del Taco because they know that they can get a variety of freshly-prepared, premium and delicious seafood items at an unbeatable value, and served at the speed of our drive-thru.”

Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos are topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco’s secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, all wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

The returning crispy Jumbo Shrimp will be offered in the following products:

Jumbo Shrimp Taco: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco’s secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge

Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco's secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Epic Surf & Turf Burrito: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, freshly-grilled Carne Asada, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, handmade pico de gallo and creamy ranch sauce, all wrapped in an oversized warm flour tortilla

Looking for even more value in the new year? Guests who download The Del App, available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, will receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,*** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply

***Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

