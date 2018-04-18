Del Taco Continues Southeast Expansion

Veteran Multi-Unit Operator Signs on to Develop Seven Locations Across the Region

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is continuing its expansion in and around Atlanta. Led by franchise veteran Mac Kamara, MK Energy, LLC, which operates brands such as BP, Circle K and Subway, has signed on to develop seven locations across the south central area of Atlanta, GA.

“Our group’s operations are based in the Atlanta market with additional locations in Southern California. I’ve seen firsthand how Del Taco’s winning combination of freshly-prepared food served at a tremendous value creates fans and drives traffic,” said Kamara. “Del Taco, an iconic California brand, truly delivers what consumers today want, and I’m excited to be one of the brand’s franchise partners to escalate its growth across the Atlanta area.”

Del Taco’s accelerated growth plans for the Atlanta area come on the heels of another banner year for the company, which included the fifth consecutive year of same store sales growth as well as opening a number of restaurants in key markets throughout California, New Mexico, Nevada, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan.

With more than 560 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos, tacos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, enabling the brand to compete across multiple price points and remain top-of-mind when it comes to category value.

“Along with Kamara’s group, we’re working with other multi-unit operators and our corporate team to continue our expansion across Atlanta and the Southeast,” said Laura Tanaka, Director of Franchise Development with Del Taco. “We see tremendous potential in the Atlanta market and invite multi-unit operators to connect with us regarding franchise opportunities with Del Taco.”

Those interested in learning more about the Del Taco franchise can contact Tanaka to schedule an initial discussion at 949-462-7379 or ltanaka@deltaco.com. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Del Taco’s franchise website to learn more.

* By number of units

** Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

