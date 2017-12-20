Del Taco Continues to Lead Value With Relaunch of Buck and Under Menu

69 cents, 89 cents and $1 price points reinforce the brand’s category-leading value offerings

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) While it may take up to three dollars to purchase a value menu item at some fast food restaurants, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* invites guests to satisfy their cravings with its revamped Buck and Under Menu. Beginning December 28, Del Taco’s Buck and Under Menu will now feature an even larger assortment of craveable items priced at just 69 cents, 89 cents and $1.**

“Unlike other fast food value menus that start at $1 or higher, we offer more than 15 freshly-prepared items for a buck or less** across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer.

In contrast to so many other brands’ value menus and boxed meals, which frequently discount or combine existing items, Del Taco continues to innovate by introducing new products with bold flavor profiles created specifically for the value menu, such as the Salsa Chicken Taco, available nationwide beginning December 28. Priced at just one dollar,** the Salsa Chicken Taco is crafted with fresh grilled chicken, roasted chile salsa, crisp lettuce and fresh-diced tomatoes, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. In addition, freshness on the revamped Buck and Under Menu is not limited to those items that cost $1 either. The Mini Cheddar Quesadilla, which costs just 69 cents,** is made with hand-grated cheddar cheese folded into a flour tortilla, then flat-grilled to perfection.

“In a world of $1, $2 and $3 menus, you won’t be able to find a better deal than at Del Taco,” Westrum adds. “Whether you’re craving one of our new offerings, or an existing guest-loved Buck and Under Menu item, like our 89 cent** Jacked Up Value Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito, you’ll never have to choose between quality and value at Del Taco.”

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.