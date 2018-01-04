Del Taco Continues Las Vegas Expansion

Del Taco Opens 38th Restaurant in the Market

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Earlier this week, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), celebrated the grand opening of its 38th Las Vegas-area location at 8125 Blue Diamond Rd., near Albertsons.

“Del Taco has built a tremendous following in Las Vegas over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at an incredible value,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether our guests are craving our new Salsa Chicken Taco made with fresh grilled chicken and roasted chile salsa, The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or even our fan-favorite Crinkle-Cut Fries, we enjoy offering the Las Vegas community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.”

With more than 550 locations across 15 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

The newest Del Taco Las Vegas restaurant is open 24 hours a day. The company’s breakfast is offered daily between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., appealing to both the late-night crowd and those looking to kick-start their day.

* By number of units

** Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.