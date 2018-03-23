Del Taco Continues to Grow Throughout Sacramento

Leading Mexican chain opens first North Highlands location, totaling more than 15 restaurants in the Sacramento Valley

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced the grand opening of its first North Highlands location at 4601 Watt Avenue, near the Walmart Supercenter, on Saturday, March 24th at 11 a.m.

“Del Taco has built a tremendous following in the Sacramento area over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether guests are craving our Grilled Chicken Taco, a fan-favorite with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or one of our Epic Burritos or even our famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, we enjoy offering the Sacramento community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.”

With more than 560 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

The new Del Taco North Highlands restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, and offers breakfast daily between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

*By number of units

** Price and participation may vary

Those interested in learning more about Del Taco can contact Laura Tanaka to schedule an initial discussion at 949-462-7379 or ltanaka@deltaco.com. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Del Taco’s franchise website to learn more.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru.

The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

