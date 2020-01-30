Del Taco Celebrates the Launch of Its Del’s Dollar Deals Menu by Giving Away More Than $3 Million in Tacos, Burritos and Nachos

The World’s Greatest Value Menu Offers the Most Options, the Freshest Choices and the Lowest Prices

Lake Forest, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced the launch of its brand new value menu, the Del’s Dollar Deals Menu, and is giving away more than $3 million in tacos, burritos and nachos to its fans to celebrate**. Beginning today at the company’s more than 580 locations nationwide, guests can choose from 15 freshly prepared menu items – including tacos, burritos, nachos, drinks and desserts – listed at true value menu price points ranging from 69 cents through $1.***The Del’s Dollar Deals Menu includes fan-favorites such as the Value Taco and Chicken Rollers, as well as five new items crafted with fresh ingredients designed to deliver unmatched craveability and value for the money:

$1 Chicken Crunch Burrito: Freshly grilled marinated chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro lime rice, and tangy chipotle sauce all rolled up in a warm flour tortilla.

$1 Chicken Al Carbon Taco: Freshly grilled marinated chicken, topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro and tangy green sauce, wrapped in two warm corn tortillas.

$1 Habanero Grilled Chicken Taco: Freshly grilled marinated chicken, creamy habanero sauce, freshly hand-grated cheddar cheese and crisp lettuce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

$1 Del's BRC Burrito: Slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, freshly hand-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, all rolled up in a warm flour tortilla.

$1 3 Layer Queso Nachos: Fresh house-made chips topped with creamy Queso Blanco, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and tangy green sauce.

“Del Taco has always been known for unbeatable value, and we’re doubling down on that in 2020,” said Noah Chillingworth, Del Taco’s Vice President of Marketing. “With five exciting new tacos, burritos and nachos, plus a variety of snack, drink and dessert favorites starting at 69 cents, Del’s Dollar Deals Menu offers the most options, the freshest choices, and the lowest prices.”

Every Wednesday in February, guests will have the chance to try one of the newest Del’s Dollar Deals Menu items FREE with any purchase*** via coupon, in the Del Taco app:

February 5th: Free Chicken Crunch Burrito with any purchase

February 12th: Free Chicken al Carbon Taco with any purchase

February 19th: Free Habanero Grilled Chicken Taco with any purchase

February 26th: Free 3 Layer Queso Nachos with any purchase

For a full list of Del’s Dollar Deals Menu items, visit: deltaco.com/dollardeals .

*By number of units

** Value of all app coupons given away to total more than $3 million in value

***Price and participation may vary. Registration required to access deals in the Del Taco app. Wednesday deals in February are valid for 7 days.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .

