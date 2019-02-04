Del Taco Celebrates Grand Opening of Goodyear Location with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT: Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), is celebrating the official grand opening of its newest Arizona location in Goodyear (1901 North Pebble Creek Parkway) with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The celebration kicked off with a visit from Mayor Georgia Lord, the Goodyear Chamber of Commerce and other city officials. Local franchisee Chris Beavor, and store operator Freddy Lula will also be in attendance.

Located at The Market at Estrella Falls, the new Goodyear Del Taco restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., and also offers breakfast.

WHERE: Del Taco, 1901 North Pebble Creek Parkway, Goodyear, AZ 85395

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

