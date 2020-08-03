Del Taco Brings Bold New Flavors & Value to Crispy Chicken With Launch of New $1 Crispy Chicken Tacos and $5 Epic Burrito

Brand Strengthens Industry Leading Value Menu with Four New Menu Items

Lake Forest, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced the addition of Crispy Chicken to its menu as a permanent protein option expanding its menu of Mexican and American favorites served at an outstanding value.

The addition of Crispy Chicken to Del Taco’s menu taps into consumers growing desire for Crispy Chicken while providing an infusion of bold new flavors and options for those tired of sandwiches, nuggets and tenders served with the same expected sauces.

Made from boneless chicken breast strips lightly breaded with a golden brown coating, the product line includes a mix of Tacos, an Epic Burrito and Chicken & Fries Box:

Crispy Chicken Taco – $1**

Warm Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Strip, Ranch Sauce, Freshly Grated Cheddar Cheese.

Habanero Crispy Chicken Taco – $1**

Warm Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Strip, Creamy Habanero Sauce, Freshly Grated Cheddar Cheese.

3pc. Crispy Chicken & Fries Box with choice of Dipping Sauce – $4**

Crinkle Cut Fries, 3 Crispy Chicken Strips, Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Chipotle, Habanero or New Creamy Avocado Caesar.

Epic Crispy Chicken & Fresh Guac Burrito $5**

Warm Flour Tortilla, 3 Crispy Chicken Strips, New Creamy Avocado Caesar Dressing, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Fresh Lettuce Blend, Diced Tomatoes, New Fresh Guacamole.

“Demand for Crispy Chicken continues to grow across QSR concepts and we wanted to bring exciting new options for the Crispy Chicken user through unique flavors and unbeatable value,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Crispy Chicken Tacos for $1 each or a $5 Epic Burrito with Crispy Chicken, Fresh Guacamole and Creamy Avocado Caesar Dressing are great examples of new options we’ll offer guests from our Drive-Thru’s and delivered to their homes.”

ADDITIONS TO THE DEL’$ DOLLAR DEAL$

MENU

The Crispy Chicken Taco and Habanero Crispy Chicken Taco are new additions to the Del’$ Dollar Deal’$ Menu. Introduced in January 2020 this is the first update to the Del’$ Dollar Deal’$ Menu. Del Taco maintains its commitment as the value leader in the QSR category with an unbeatable combination of variety, fresh choices and affordable prices.

In addition to the two Crispy Chicken Tacos, Del Taco added two additional items to the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu:

Mini Taco Salad

Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Taco Meat, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Salsa Casera, Freshly Grated Cheddar Cheese.

Caesar Chicken Roller

Warm Flour Tortilla, Freshly Grilled Chicken, New Creamy Avocado Caesar Dressing, Pepper Jack Cheese.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .