Del Taco Brings Back Del-icious Holiday Gift Card Bonus Program

Give Del and get Del when you buy Del Taco gift cards this holiday season

Lake Forest, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant1, is launching its holiday gift card bonus program, inviting fans to earn free Del Taco menu items while checking off their holiday shopping lists.

“Del Taco gift cards make the perfect present or stocking stuffer for friends, family and co-workers alike,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The variety on our menu has something for everyone including our signature Epic Burritos, Beyond Meat burritos and tacos for vegans and plant-based fans, our new crispy chicken tacos and burritos, or The Del Taco, rated best fast food taco in America by Thrillist.”

Now, and into the New Year, when guests purchase Del Taco holiday gift cards in-store or online, they will earn FREE food for themselves. The holiday gift card bonus program includes the following offers:

1. In-Store Bonus Offers

Beginning November 19, 2020, through January 6, 2021, or while supplies last:

Purchase $15 in gift cards and receive two FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos (and bonus offers) 2

FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos (and bonus offers) Purchase $25 in gift cards and receive four FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos (and bonus offers)2

2. Two Days of Cyber Deals!

Beginning Cyber Monday, November 30, and running through Tuesday, December 1, 2020:

For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive two FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons 3

FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive eight FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons3

3. Online eCard Bonus Offers

Beginning December 2, 2020, and running through January 6, 2021:

For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive one FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupon 4

FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupon For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive four FREE Small Size Combo Meal coupons4

Those interested in redeeming a gift card offer can visit any of Del Taco’s nearly 600 locations nationwide or visit www.DelTacoGiftCards.com .

1By number of units

2Free food given as coupon while coupon supplies last. Free food coupons valid on future visit. Price and participation may vary. Free Grilled Chicken Tacos coupon expires 3/7/21. Gift cards available in any whole dollar amount from $5 to $100. Cards have no value until loaded at register.

3Cyber Monday promotional offer valid online only at DelTacoGiftCards.com from 11/30/20 -12/1/20. Free Food expires 3/7/21. Free Combo Meal provided as coupon valid on future visit at participating Del Taco locations only. Free Combo Meal coupons delivered electronically via email after purchase. Free Combo Meals limited to small size, #1 – 10 combo meals, Crispy Chicken Taco combo meals, or Beyond Taco combo meals (not valid with Platos or Fiesta Packs). Additional Charge for Medium or Macho size. Gift Card offer in restaurants may vary. Free USPS First Class Shipping (no tracking) available on first 4 cards purchased. Additional shipping fees for more than 4 cards or expedited shipping options.

4Promotional offer valid online only at DelTacoGiftCards.com from 12/2/20 – 1/6/21. Free Food expires 3/7/21. Free Combo Meal provided as coupon valid on future visit at participating Del Taco locations only. Free Combo Meal coupons delivered electronically via email after purchase. Free Combo Meals limited to small size, #1 – 10 combo meals, Crispy Chicken Taco combo meals, or Beyond Taco combo meals (not valid with Platos or Fiesta Packs). Additional Charge for Medium or Macho size. Gift Card offer in restaurants may vary. Free USPS First Class Shipping (no tracking) available on first 4 cards purchased. Additional shipping fees for more than 4 cards or expedited shipping options.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .

Contact:

Julie Colman

Largemouth Communications

julie@largemouthpr.com

919-459-6459

The post Del Taco Brings Back Del-icious Holiday Gift Card Bonus Program first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.