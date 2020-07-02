Del Taco and Beyond Meat Partner with DoorDash to Make Plant-Based Meat More Accessible for An Epic Fourth of July

Delivery is Free July 3-5 on Doordash with the Purchase of Any Beyond Meat Epic Burrito or Beyond Meat Epic Burrito Meal

Lake Forest, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced that this year, enjoying plant-based meat for the Fourth of July just got easier, thanks to the brand’s partnership with Beyond Meat® and Doordash. To celebrate its updated Epic Burrito line-up, which includes three NEW Beyond Meat Epic Burrito options, beginning this Friday, July 3rd, through Sunday, July 5th, fans can use the Doordash app to receive FREE delivery on all orders which include any Epic Burrito with Beyond Meat.

Del Taco’s foil-wrapped Epic Burritos deliver fast-casual quality at fast food convenience and value, each weighing about one pound, and are loaded with premium, fresh ingredients, and offered in craveable combinations, including:

New Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito (Vegan) – Beyond Meat, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh guacamole, and fresh-made pico de gallo, all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. The Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito is 100-percent plant-based.

– Beyond Meat, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh guacamole, and fresh-made pico de gallo, all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. The Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito is 100-percent plant-based. New Epic Beyond Fresh Avocado Burrito (Vegan) – Beyond Meat, sliced avocado, fresh-made pico de gallo, salsa casera, cilantro lime rice, and seasoned black beans all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

– Beyond Meat, sliced avocado, fresh-made pico de gallo, salsa casera, cilantro lime rice, and seasoned black beans all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. New Epic Beyond Loaded Queso Burrito – Beyond Meat, Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, creamy Queso Blanco, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and fresh-made pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

– Beyond Meat, Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, creamy Queso Blanco, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and fresh-made pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Epic Beyond Cali Burrito – Beyond Meat, Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, chipotle sauce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh-made pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

“This Fourth of July weekend, plant-based fans will be able to celebrate with one of the largest menus of plant-based items in the fast food category thanks to the new Beyond Meat Epic Burritos we have added to the Del Taco menu,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “As an added bonus, working with Beyond Meat and Doordash, we’re able to make it easy by offering free delivery with any Beyond Meat Epic Burrito order through Doordash.”

Along with offering premium ingredients like Beyond Meat, Del Taco also recently introduced Fresh Guacamole, which is available at no additional cost in the Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito, or can be added a la carte to any item at Del Taco. The company’s Fresh Guacamole is crafted in each restaurant daily with just four simple ingredients, including Haas avocados, fresh-made pico de gallo, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a special seasoning blend.

