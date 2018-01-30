Del Taco Accelerates Franchise Development Across Florida

Growth Opportunities Available in Key Regions for Multi-Unit Operators

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is continuing its aggressive expansion throughout Florida, seeking to partner with qualified multi-unit operators in this key growth region for the brand. Del Taco currently has two restaurants open in Orlando, with development agreements signed for Brevard and Palm Beach Counties for an additional 16 stores.

Del Taco’s accelerated growth plans for the state of Florida come on the heels of another banner year for the company, which included consistent, industry leading sales growth as well as opening a number of restaurants in key markets throughout California, New Mexico, Nevada, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan.

With more than 550 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos, tacos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Under Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.** In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

Laura Tanaka, Del Taco’s Director of Franchise Development, will be traveling throughout the state during February, meeting with qualified multi-unit operators looking to expand with the growing brand, specifically in the Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville markets. With an established presence in Georgia and Florida, Del Taco’s aggressive plans for Florida are part of the brand’s overall franchise development strategy to grow its footprint across the Southeast.

“We passionately believe there is a high market potential for the Mexican quick service category across the Southeast,” said Tanaka. “As consumers look to stretch their dollars even further, yet are unwilling to sacrifice quality, Del Taco is primed to continue its legacy of creating brand loyalists, and we’re excited to partner with multi-unit operators who would like to capitalize on that opportunity in the state of Florida.”

Those interested in learning more about Del Taco can contact Tanaka to schedule an initial discussion at 949-462-7379 or ltanaka@deltaco.com. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Del Taco’s franchise website to learn more.

*By number of units

** Price and participation may vary

