Defense lawyers to DeSantis: Don’t leave criminal justice system out of COVID vaccine plans

Florida defense lawyers are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to offer coronavirus vaccines to jail inmates and those who work in the criminal justice system, including private attorneys, after the governor this week dismissed the idea of prioritizing vaccinations for prisoners.The request, sent by the president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, came the same day DeSantis said there was “no way” prisoners would get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of over seniors — despite the virus running rampant in the state prison system.