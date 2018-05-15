Deeply Coffee prepping to brew in downtown Orlando

An Orlando couple is prepping to open a new specialty coffee shop downtown.

Ryan and Faith Holden are working to open Deeply Coffee this summer in the Aspire building at the corner of Washington St. and Palmetto Ave., a previously unoccupied space on the ground floor.

The couple, who live in the Parramore district, said there still needs to be more local coffee shops in the downtown Orlando area.

“We definitely look at ourselves as a coffee shop versus a cafe, although we will have specialty waffles that we make in-house and we will be working with a local baker,” Ryan Holden said.

Deeply won’t be roasting its own coffees, but instead will be bringing in specialty roasters from across the country such as King State in Tampa.

“We want to bring in some coffee that you can’t get in Florida,” he said.

The coffee shop is under construction and should open in July in an 1,800-square-foot space.

