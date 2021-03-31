Dee Dixon Rounds Out C-Suite at Celebrity’s Soul Food

Joins restaurant founders in leading expansion across the country

Beverly Hills, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrity’s Soul Food ®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, has formed its top executive team with Dee Dixon sitting at the helm with Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fredrick Jacobs and Chief Sustainability Officer Taja Jacobs . Dixon serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer and will be guiding the brand as they expand across North America with franchise opportunities.

“Dee is an integral part of our organization, as she brings extensive knowledge and expertise to fulfill two critical roles for our company,” said Dr. Fredrick Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Celebrity’s Soul Food. “These are incredibly exciting times for Celebrity’s as we look to grow our presence and offer our premium products and services to more people around the country. We are truly fortunate to have Dee on our team and are looking forward to reaching our goals with her support.”

Dee Dixon

Dee Dixon possesses more than 25 years of established experience in business finance, risk management, strategic planning, cost management, process improvements, as well as IT. As CFO and CIO of Celebrity’s, she directs and oversees all aspects of Finance & Accounting, as well as Information Technology. She is responsible for leading and directing the strategic financial and IT growth objectives for the company, while also managing relations with internal teams and business partners.

Prior to Celebrity’s, Dixon served in a consultant capacity for a broad spectrum of clients, from start-ups to mid-large scale corporations. Consulting services ranged from finances to IT and more, and she supported a variety of industries; health and wealth management, banking, software development, and professional services.

Dixon’s experience and passion for the food and beverage industry has familial roots. She served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Finance for Mother Dunn’s Catering, a Florida-based catering and events company that was launched by her family.

For more information about Celebrity’s Soul Food, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

About Celebrity’s Soul Food

Celebrity’s Soul Food®, the country’s fastest-growing soul food chain, provides legendary, scratch-made dishes paired with a VIP experience to every guest. The quality casual restaurant takes guests on a culinary adventure with their innovative twists on traditional soul food. Dishes are prepared fresh and with high quality ingredients.

Celebrity’s Soul Food was founded and is spearheaded by husband-and-wife duo, Dr. Fredrick and Taja Jacobs. Corporate offices are located in California and Florida. For more information, visit www.celebrityssoulfood.com .

For information on the Celebrity’s Soul Food franchise opportunity, visit https://www.celebrityssoulfood.com/franchise .

