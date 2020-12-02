Dedicated Pizza Factory Employee Launches into Restaurant Ownership

Iconic Neighborhood Pizzeria Welcomes Industry Veteran To North Fork Restaurant

North Fork, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Factory announced today its newest franchise owner, James Silva, who has a long history with the neighborhood pizzeria concept. From throwing dough in the kitchen to managing operations at his college town’s Pizza Factory in Fowler, Silva is now transitioning into restaurant ownership, taking over operations at the existing North Fork restaurant and following the previous owner’s longtime success with the brand.

“I’ve been a fan of Pizza Factory from my first day on the job,” said Silva. “Even when working at Pizza Factory in college, I knew that I would build a career here and eventually pursue restaurant ownership. Making this investment was an easy choice – not just because I am so familiar with the seamless operations, but also due to the easy-to-navigate business model it provides. Despite challenging environments, the pizza industry has always been a profitable venture. I am confident my team and I will continue to bring the North Fork community quality eats and service for years to come.”

Silva climbed the ladder from the start with Pizza Factory. After working at the Fowler restaurant for nearly 5 years, he then transitioned into a corporate position assisting the franchisee support team. Now, alongside his brother, Silva will oversee day-to-day operations at the North Fork restaurant, which opened in 1982.

“Silva is familiar with every aspect of the Pizza Factory operations which is what makes him the perfect person to continue the legacy of the North Fork restaurant,” said Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “After watching his management skills progress throughout his time with Pizza Factory, I am more than confident in his ability to oversee the success at his own pizzeria. I’m looking forward to seeing the North Fork location continue to thrive under Silva’s operational expertise and know that the community will be in good hands with an owner that truly embodies the brand.”

Pizza Factory is a 35-year-old, go-to neighborhood spot to experience family-friendly dining, high-quality meals and a hardworking staff that’s passionate about service. Known for its close-ties to each community that its restaurants serve, Pizza Factory continues to break waves in the industry and skyrocket as a leader in the pizza space. The brand provides numerous opportunities for operators to develop the traditional dine-in fast casual concept or the Express takeout and delivery QSR format.

Unlike other quick-service pizzerias, everything on Pizza Factory’s menu is prepared fresh with ingredients, such as hand-grated 100 percent mozzarella cheese, slow-cooked meat sauce and meatballs that are hand rolled in-house. As a differentiator, the concept also offers a wider menu variety than most with hot and cold sandwiches, pastas, chicken wings, beer, wine and more.

