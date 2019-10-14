Deck the Halls with Texas-Style Bar-B-Que this Holiday Season

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que offers Savory Gift Card Savings and Catering Options

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This holiday season, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que invites North Texans to treat themselves to hassle-free holiday celebrations with home-cooked southern meals prepared by America’s Top Bar-B-Que Chain. Spend quality time with friends and family outside of the kitchen, while Soulman’s serves up their favorite holiday dishes.

“As a family-owned and operated company, we believe that the focus should be on your family and friends during the holiday season,” says Brett Randle, CEO of North Texas-based Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “Our 18 North Texas locations are here to help families and businesses bring on the holiday feast without having stress in the kitchen.”

North Texans can celebrate the season stress-free, with Soulman’s holiday menu including best selling items like the bone-in hickory-smoked turkey, boneless hickory-smoked turkey, whole hickory smoked ham or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides and perfect homemade holiday pies. Soulman’s will also smoke your own bird for $20 and any other custom smokes are $1.25 a pound. For those looking to branch out from the traditional holiday dinner, Soulman’s offers party packs to make catering holiday parties easy and delicious. From succulent beef brisket to delicious pulled pork, Soulman’s catering brings something to the table for everyone throughout the holiday season.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is also celebrating the season of giving with savory gift card savings. For each $25-$49 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $5 bonus card; for each $50-$74 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $10 bonus card; for each $75-$99 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $15 bonus card; and for each $100+ gift card purchase, there’s an additional $25 bonus card. Gift Cards are available to purchase at each of the 18 North Texas locations from October 1 to December 31, 2019.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

Contact:

Dana Cobb

PR@soulmans.com

972-955-9747